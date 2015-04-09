Bunim/Murray Developing Docuseries on Boy George

Boy George and Bunim/Murray Productions are developing a reality docuseries on the singer’s move from London to Los Angeles.

BMP, the producer behind Real World, Project Runway and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has partnered with Boy George’s manager Paul Kemsley and film producer Cindy Cowan to create the series.

“Boy George is a musical and cultural icon, and it’s about time someone captured his story,” said Gil Goldschein, chairman and CEO of BMP. “We are experts in producing celeb-reality docuseries, and we couldn’t be more excited with the opportunity to tell this story with the right broadcast partner.”

Boy George has sold more than 50 million albums as a member of the 80s group Culture Club and as a solo artist. The series will chronicle his new life in the U.S., including touring with Culture Club, starting a vegan food line and dating. Shooting is set to begin this summer when he lands in L.A.

“If Marge Simpson met Dolly Parton and went dancing with Ziggy Stardust, it wouldn’t come close to what you’ll see,” said Boy George. “Why now…why not? Why me…who else?”