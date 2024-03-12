Bumped Out of Comcast's Basic Tier, Orioles and Nationals RSN MASN Signs Distribution Deal with Fubo

In an active dealmaking week for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), the exclusive regional-sports-network home of MLB's Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, the channel will now be carried by Fubo in the virtual MVPD's base $80-a-month "Pro" tier.

Starting on March 28, Major League Baseball's Opening Day, MASN will be carried by Fubo across a seven-state footprint, from "Harrisburg, Pa., to Charlotte, N.C." Here's Fubo's official press release.

The announcement of the Fubo deal comes the day after MASN announced that it had renewed distribution terms with Comcast, but with the cable operator no longer carrying the RSN in its cheapest Xfinity TV tier.

In order to access MASN, Comcast pay TV subscribers will now have to subscribe to Xfinity Ultimate, which is about $20 more expensive.

In addition to ESPN and FS1, as well as baseball-specific channels MLB.TV, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, Fubo carries 35 RSNs across various parts of its national footprint.

This unique access to local sports networks comes as Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery pool their national sports channels for a streaming bundle. Fubo is suing these companies, claiming that joint venture is anticompetitive.

“Fubo is proud to be the home for local sports and the addition of MASN will bring Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals fans even more access to their favorite teams for the 2024 MLB season,” said Todd Mathers, senior VP, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo, in a statement. “We look forward to expanding baseball coverage across the mid-Atlantic region with Fubo’s leading MLB offering.”