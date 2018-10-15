Bulls Fans Get Interactive Show on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago said it is launching a new live interactive show for Bulls fans featuring Bulls fans.

The program, Bulls Outsiders, will have its debut on Thursday.

It will appear after the post-game show following all 82 regular season Bulls games and run on several platforms. It will be carried on the network’s linear cable channel and will stream on its app to authenticated subscribers and on Facebook Live.

The show is hosted by three guys described by the network as die hard Bulls enthusiasts, Matt Peck, David Watson and John Sabine, who will offer analysis and commentary from the fan's perspective.

There will be viewer interaction via Twitter and Facebook.

“Our primary goal at NBC Sports Chicago is to super serve our fans and with the introduction of Bulls Outsiders to our multi-platform programming line-up, we are able to continue that mission with a fresh and fun new program that not only speaks to Bulls fans, but one that directly involves them in the dialogue,” said Kevin Cross, VP of content for NBC Sports Chicago.