Buena Vista Promotes Warren to VP of Publicity

Buena Vista Television has promoted veteran publicity executive Barbara Warren to vice president of publicity.

Warren, formerly executive director of the publicity division since 2000, has headed up outreach for Live with Regis and Kelly since 2000.

Warren has been with Buena Vista since 1994, with projects including the 2002 syndication premiere of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

She previously worked for Disney in its parks business since 1986.