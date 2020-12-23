‘Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery’ on TLC Dec. 23

Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery, showing the star of Cake Boss recovering from a home accident involving a bowling machine, is on TLC Dec. 23. The two-hour special follows “the dramatic events as they transpired in real time with footage captured immediately after the incident,” in which Valastro’s hand was impaled by a piece of the bowling machine. “It’s a long, emotional journey, from Buddy’s multiple surgeries, to his family anxiously waiting at the hospital, to grueling physical therapy, and to his first days back at the job,” according to TLC.

“Buddy is like family to all of us at TLC, so we are thrilled and relieved for him that he is on the road to recovery following his accident,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager, TLC. “Knowing Buddy’s determination and spirit, it’s no surprise that he would give it his all in the hopes of returning back to normal. We are proud to document his journey as part of this special.”

Food Network premiered Buddy vs. Christmas Nov. 22. It sees him go head-to-head with great non-cake artists. “Bakers vs. makers,” in TLC’s words.

“As the Cake Boss, Buddy has mastered the creation of gigantic, life-sized, and incredibly realistic cakes. Now, viewers will be captivated as he takes on his most difficult challenge yet by competing against master builders and expert crafters – it’s cake creations vs. real build designs on Buddy vs. Christmas,” said Courtney White, president, Food Network. “Audiences will be stunned by the remarkable Christmas designs in each episode, with all their spectacular details and special effects, making each one more impressive than the last.”

TLC and Food Network are part of Discovery, Inc.

Both programs were produced by Cakehouse Media.