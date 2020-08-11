Bud Light Seltzer, Little Caesars Sponsor ‘Premios Juventud’

Bud Light Selzter and Little Caesars have joined as sponsors for Univision’s Premios Juventud youth awards show, which airs Aug. 13.

The new sponsors join returning advertisers Boost Mobile, Coca-Cola, Jeep M&Ms, McDonald’s, Mondelez International and T-Mobile.

Premios Juventud will be preceded by a PJ Takeover one-hour pre-show.

(Image credit: Univision)

“We are proud to work closely with our partners to deliver the first big, award show on television in over five months,” said Steve Mandala, president of advertising sales and marketing at Univision. “Music has the power to bring people together and PJ, with its diverse group of global superstars from across Latin music, is the perfect platform to celebrate today’s heroes for their ongoing efforts during these unprecedented times. This year’s PJ will be unlike any before it. We look forward to showcasing the innovation and ingenuity that define our industry-leading award shows all in an effort to uplift our community and bring them a memorable experience.”

Many of the sponsors will be integrated into the awards shows on broadcast and digital media.

Bud Light Seltzer is working with Natti Natasha to introduce the brand in exclusive creative that will kickoff in the pre-show. The brand is sponsoring the Colaboracioun OMG category.

Little Caesars has been running custom tune-in vignettes. On show night, Little Caesars will have sponsored billboards during the main show and the preshow.

T-Mobile, in its eight year with Premios Juventud, gives fans special access to behind-the-scenes content from the group CNCO. When CNCO performs their hit Honey Boo for the first time on TV, T-Mobile will enhance it with extended reality technology. Univision’s Sebastian Villalobos returns as T-Mobile’s social ambassador, bringing fans exclusive content throughout the night.

Host Sebastian Yatra (Image credit: Felipe Cuevas--Univision)

During the lead-up to the show, Coca-Cola showcased Everyday Heroes through a “Virtual Sobremesa” - a one-hour intimate experience hosted by Univision’s Francisca Lachapel and featuring PJ nominated artist, Manuel Turizo, streamed live on PremiosJuventud.com exclusively for fans. Coca-Cola and Turizo will also honor an exemplary individual during the main show with a special “Agent of Change” award presentation followed by a celebratory moment featuring the Premios Juventud audience congratulating the Agent of Change virtually.

Mondelez International will be promoting two of its will biggest brands, Oreo and Sour Patch Kids. Sour Patch Kids returns to create a mischievous on-air moment in the pre-show sponsoring the first award of the night (La Más Picante) alongside Sebastian Yatra and brothers Mau y Ricky. During the award show, Oreo will join Univision to recognize and honor an Agent of Change who has been spreading messages of kindness and positivity amid the pandemic.

Boost Mobile and Jeep have exclusive on-air placements airing in the show. Univision’s premium ad innovations will be on full display during the telecast as Boost Mobile will be highlighted in split screen placements, while Jeep will be featured in sponsored billboards throughout the three-hour event.