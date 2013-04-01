'Buckwild' Star Shain Gandee Found Dead

Shain Gandee, a 21-year-old star of the MTV docuseries Buckwild,

was found dead in a car along with his uncle and another man in rural West

Virginia on Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

"We are shocked and saddened by the terrible news about

Shain Gandee, and those involved in this tragic incident," MTV said in a

statement. "We are waiting for more information but at this time, our main

concern is for the Gandee family and their friends. Our thoughts and prayers

are with them. Shain had a magnetic personality, with a passion for life that

touched everyone he met and we will miss him dearly."

Buckwild premiered last January and was seen as a

successor to the network's hugely popular Jersey Shore franchise, but

stirred controversy with some, including a West Virginia senator who said its

portrayal of raucous backwoods antics reinforced ugly stereotypes of rural West

Virginians. Its first season averaged three million total viewers according to

live + 3 day Nielsen data.

MTVrenewed Buckwild for a 12-episode second season in February. A

network spokesperson had no comment on the status of the show's future on

Monday.