Buck To Host Pre-Game Show

Fox Sports said Monday that lead NFL commentator Joe Buck will also host the network’s Fox NFL Sunday pre-game show, which will travel to the site of the network’s main NFC football game each week.

On three October Sundays when Buck is calling the baseball playoffs for the network, Fox’s Curt Menefee will step in and handle hosting duties and the show will originate from the Fox Sports studio in Los Angeles.

Buck replaces James Brown, who jumped to CBS’s NFL pre-game show.

In-game updates, previously handled by Brown as the studio host, will be handled out of the Los Angeles studio by a yet-to-be-finalized host.