Buccieri Departs ITV for A+E

Paul Buccieri is departing ITV and has accepted a new role at A+E Networks as president of A&E and History. Buccieri will report to A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc and will oversee A&E general manager David McKillop and History general manager Dirk Hoogstra.

“Paul and I have a longstanding professional relationship going back to our early programming days on some of A&E’s biggest hits. I could not be more excited that he is joining the A+E Networks family. Paul is one of those unique executives who brings both strong leadership skills and business acumen to the creative process,” said Dubuc. “He is also a brilliant strategist. As the media landscape continues to evolve, Paul will be looking at the future of our powerful brands with a macro vision.”

Buccieri had been chairman of ITV Studios U.S. Group and ITV Studios Global Entertainment. At the U.K.-based ITV, he oversaw the U.S. production division of ITV as well as a roster of recently acquired independent unscripted production houses—including Gurney Productions, High Noon Entertainment, Thinkfactory Media, DiGa Vision and Leftfield Entertainment.

“Nancy is a dynamic and inspiring leader who has built an exemplary management team at A+E Networks. With a combination of this team and a portfolio of incredibly strong brands, we will continue to attract the best creative talent. I'm thrilled to be joining the A+E Networks family,” said Buccieri. “I want to thank ITV for an incredible seven year journey. I could not be more appreciative of all the wonderful people I’ve worked with during my time there.”

A&E and History both consistently rank among the top 20 cable networks among viewers 18-49.

A+E Networks confirmed on Sunday that Abbe Raven would step down from her role as company chairman in February. She handed off her CEO title to Dubuc in 2013.

ITV confirmed Buccieri's departure in a statement from the company:

"Paul will remain with ITV as we conduct the search for his successor. In the meantime Kevin Lygo, MD of ITV Studios, will continue to oversee the ITV US group and will be spending more time in America as we build on our success in the US market over the last few years and continue to grow and strengthen the business creatively and commercially. We wish Paul all the best on his new role and look forward to working with him when he arrives at A&E.”