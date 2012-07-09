BTN2Go App Adds Android and Ads

The Big Ten Network is getting ready to kick off college

football season with a new version of its popular BTN2Go mobile app, which will

feature more integrated social media options and create new additional revenue

by introducing dynamic advertising insertion.

In addition to a new version of its iOS app for iPads and

iPhones, BTN is also introducing an Android version of BTN2Go. Even before a

formal introduction, the networks, managed by Fox Sports, has about 2,000

downloads, according to Michael Calderon, VP, digital and interactive media for

BTN.

The app allows authenticated subscribers of participating

distributors to watch live and on-demand programming on mobile devices.

Auto-Owners Insurance will be the presenting sponsor of

BTN2Go for the second year. But this year, BTN plans to be able to run spots

during games viewed on the apps thanks to dynamic ad insertion technology

provided by Freewheel.

"It's a huge new advertising force," Calderon says. "As we

have more and more consumption of video on BTN2Go, we'll be creating addition

ad inventory to feed the marketplace." (Last

year, app viewers saw a slate with the Auto-Owners logo telling them the

network was in commercial during breaks.)

The updated app features deep Twitter integration that

allows users to view relevant tweets from other fan, media former players and

BTN experts. Users will also be able to tweet directly from the app and have

the option of using a pre-designated hash tag that is either team-specific or game

specific.

The new app also makes live statistics available to viewers

on a play-by-play basis.

After feedback from users, BTN has redesigned the app's

scoreboard and schedule modules. "One of the best pieces of feedback we

received in year one was that the user navigation experience on the scoreboard

and schedule modules wasn't as good as it could have been." The new version is

less cluttered and makes it easier to identify the teams playing and the sports

involved.

BTN2Go has had about 200,000 downloads. BTN recently signed

up three new distributors, Wide Open West, Massillon Cable and Clear Picture,

bringing total to 11 reaching 30 million households.