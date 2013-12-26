Bryant Gumbel, Jane Pauley Return to 'Today'

Bryant Gumbel and Jane Pauley will return to Today show next week.

The former anchors for the NBC morning program will coanchor with Matt Lauer on Dec. 30.

Gumbel left Today in 1997 after 15 years as an anchor, and Pauley left in 1989 after 13 years, the last seven of them as Gumbel's co-anchor.

Gumbel had previously made a return appearance during Today's 60th anniversary in January 2012, while Pauley had her monthly "Your Life is Calling" segment, which spotlights Americans over 50 embarking on new careers.