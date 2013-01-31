Bryan Cranston Signs Development Deal With Sony
Breaking Bad
star/producer Bryan Cranston has inked a first-look deal with Sony Pictures
Television, the studio behind Breaking
Bad, to develop and produce new series projects, an SPT spokesperson
confirmed.
Cranston, who is currently wrapping production on the final
season of Breaking Bad, could
potentially star in the new projects. The final eight episodes of Breaking Bad premiere on AMC this
summer.
His portrayal of chemistry teacher turned meth dealer Walter
White on the series has earned Cranston three Primetime Emmys and a SAG awardlast Sunday.
Deadline first
reported the story.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.