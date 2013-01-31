Bryan Cranston Signs Development Deal With Sony

Breaking Bad

star/producer Bryan Cranston has inked a first-look deal with Sony Pictures

Television, the studio behind Breaking

Bad, to develop and produce new series projects, an SPT spokesperson

confirmed.

Cranston, who is currently wrapping production on the final

season of Breaking Bad, could

potentially star in the new projects. The final eight episodes of Breaking Bad premiere on AMC this

summer.

His portrayal of chemistry teacher turned meth dealer Walter

White on the series has earned Cranston three Primetime Emmys and a SAG awardlast Sunday.

Deadline first

reported the story.