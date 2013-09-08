Bruno Mars to Perform at Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show

Fox announced Sunday morning that Bruno Mars will perform at

the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime show. The announcement came live on Fox NFL Sunday.

Super Bowl XLVIII is set for Feb. 2,

2014 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Last year's halftime show had Beyonce as its featured performer, with roughly

108 million viewers tuning in, the second-most watched ever, behind Madonna in

Super Bowl XLVI in 2011. Other previous performers in recent years include: The

Black Eyed Peas, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty

and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and U2.

This will be the first time for Bruno Mars on the Super Bowl stage.