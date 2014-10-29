Bruckheimer to Adapt ‘American Gigolo’ for Paramount TV

Paramount TV is adapting the 1980s film American Gigolo into a TV series that will developed by Jerry Bruckheimer, one of the original film’s producers.

Paul Schrader, who directed the film, will serve as an executive consultant on the project. Jerry Bruckheimer Television’s Jonathan Littman will serve as executive producer with KristieAnne Reed as coexecutive producer.

American Gigolo starred Richard Gere as a male escort who becomes the subject of the police investigation following the murder of one of his clients.

“With its signature noir aesthetic, American Gigolo has remained a deeply entertaining, psychological thriller and I’m thrilled to partner with Brad and Amy on remaking it into a television series,” said Bruckheimer

Late last year, Bruckheimer ended his 20-year partnership with Disney in favor of a new film deal with Paramount Pictures.