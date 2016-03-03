Bruce Rosenblum Exits Legendary

Bruce Rosenblum is leaving Legendary.

Rosenblum, who is chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, is stepping down from his post as president of Legendary Television and Digital Media.

The move came amid major reorganization at parent Legendary Entertainment with the exit of president and chief creative officer Jon Jashni and the subsequent addition of Mary Parent as vice chair of worldwide production. Parent, whose production credits include Pleasantville, Pacific Rim, Godzilla and The Revenant, will oversee development and production across film, television and digital media.

"Obviously, with the change at the top of Legendary, subsequent changes throughout the company were inevitable,” said Rosenblum in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the team we have assembled in such a short time, and I know that Legendary Television and Digital Media will continue to grow and meaningfully contribute to Legendary for years to come.”

He added: “I’m excited to see all our creative efforts blossom, to continue in my role at The Television Academy, and to plan my next chapter. I wish Thomas and all of my former colleagues all the best as they embark on their new chapter."