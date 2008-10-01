Brown Upped at BET

BET promoted Keith Brown to senior vice president of news and public affairs.

Brown, who had been VP of news and public affairs, will report to Stephen Hill, BET’s interim head of entertainment.

The promotion comes after the African-American-focused network’s coverage of the 2008 Republican and Democratic National Conventions and the launch of a new weekly news show, The Truth with Jeff Johnson.

In addition, BET is bringing on Russell Torres as director of BET news and public affairs. Torres has been a producer on NBC’s Weekend Today.