Brown Sugar Starts Adding Original Programming to Roster

Brown Sugar, the subscription video-on-demand service launched by African-American focused network Bounce, said it is starting to add original content to its streaming offerings.

The first exclusive original on Brown Sugar is a new documentary, Am I Black Enough?, hosted by Ed Gordon. It will be available to subscribers starting Feb. 12, in time for Black History Month.

Am I Black Enough? looks at cultural identity within the black community and features influential figures including Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Anderson, Wayne Brady, Yara Shahidi, Taye Diggs, Sheryl Underwood, Charlamagne Tha God, Misty Copeland and Boris Kodjoe.

Brown Sugar offers subscribers a selection of African-American oriented movies. New titles this month include Hollywood Shuffle, Dr. Martin Luther King: A Historical Perspective, A Woman Called Moses, Huey P. Newton: Road to Revolution, Mahalia Jackson: The Power & The Glory, Rude: Rudy Ray Moore LIVE, Al Green: Everything’s Gonna Be Alright, A Day in Black and White and 30 Days,

The service also offers complete seasons of original Bounce shows.