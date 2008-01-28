Brown Johnson Upped at Nickelodeon

Brown Johnson, the Nickelodeon executive responsible for developing Blues Clues, Dora the Explorer and Yo Gabba Gabba, was promoted to the newly created position of president of animation for the Nickelodeon and MTV Networks Kids and Family Group.

“Brown has been an innovator from the moment she joined our company and has a great track record for spotting great, creative properties that resonate in the pop culture,” said Cyma Zarghami, president of Nickelodeon and MTVN Kids and Family, announcing the promotion. “She takes on our storied animation group at a time when exciting new programs are on the horizon and international production and distribution are ramping up in very exciting ways.”

Johnson will spearhead development and production of all animated programming for Nickelodeon, while maintaining her role overseeing preschool programming and development.