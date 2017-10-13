Brown Appointed COO At Rural Media Group

Veteran cable executive Alexander “Sandy” Brown has been named chief operating officer for Rural Media Group.

Brown had been president and CEO of One World Sports. Before that he was president of sports for Univision and managing director for ESPN Asia.

AS COO and group president, Brown will lead the company's operating businesses, focusing on RFD-TV, The Cowboy Channel and Rural Radio on Sirius XM.

"Sandy Brown is a tremendous addition to our senior management team," "His vast experience in national advertising sales and existing relationships with key distributors will certainly add value to both RFD-TV and our new venture, The Cowboy Channel,” said Patrick Gottsch, founder and president of Rural Media Group.

“ RMG's operations in Nashville will also benefit daily with Sandy's leadership, as will our efforts to now expand all our interests digitally on an international basis. I see Sandy as contributing heavily to helping our networks finally reach their full potential,” Gottsch added.

Brown will report to Gottsch.

“Rural Media Group is the unequivocal leader in covering the issues that affect our farming and ranching community, for no other network connects with this critical segment of our country in the manner that RMG does,” said Brown. “I am thrilled to be joining the group at a time when rural America’s interests have never been more important.”