Brooks to Receive Producers Guild TV Award

Longtime TV and film producer James L. Brooks will be honored with the Producers Guild of America’s (PGA) 2017 Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, the guild announced Nov. 8.

Best known for his work on The Simpsons, Taxi and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Brooks will receive the honor Jan. 28 in Los Angeles during the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.

“For decades, Jim Brooks has brought memorable characters, big laughs and above all, a profound sense of humanity into our homes,” Producers Guild Awards chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal said in a statement. “Jim is a producer whose work has influenced multiple generations of storytellers, so it’s an incredible privilege to be able to honor him with our Guild’s Norman Lear Achievement Award.”

The 2017 Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television will be added to Brooks’ collection of 22 Emmys and three Oscars. Past recipients of the award include Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abrams, Jerry Bruckheimer and Lorne Michaels.