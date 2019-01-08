‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Debuts on NBC Jan. 10

Cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on NBC Jan. 10, after five seasons on Fox. NBC is on board for 18 episodes. The show airs at 9 p.m.

Universal Television produces Brooklyn Nine-Nine, along with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Michael Schur and Dan Goor created Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Andy Samberg stars.

Fox cancelled the show in May. Days later, after a considerable amount of clamoring among viewers for it to return, NBC grabbed it.

Robert Greenblatt, then chairman, NBC Entertainment, said he regretted selling the show to Fox initially. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy lineup,” he said.

Samberg plays Detective Jake Peralta. The cast also includes Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and Joe Lo Truglio.

Samberg co-hosted the Golden Globes Jan. 6.

In September, NBC added five episodes to its initial 13-episode order for Nine-Nine.