'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Blacklist' Among Top Performing Shows on Social Media

Now that many of the new network series have started their runs, researchers are beginning to look at the social media data for clues as to how well the shows will continue to perform.

The gross volume of Twitter activity has already been reported for the debuts of the new shows, but that data does not provide information on the specifics of what people are talking about or their reactions to the shows.

To address those topics social media analytics firm Fizziology has provided B&C with a deeper dive into the data.

Based on an analysis of social media activity for the 24 hours during and following the premiere of new network shows, Fizziology reports that Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC's The Blacklist and ABC's Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had particularly promising debuts on social media.

Shows that did less well on social were Fox's Dads, ABC's Lucky 7, NBC's Ironside and CBS's We Are Men.

Both Lucky 7 and We are Men have been cancelled.

Lucky 7 had the worst results in social, Fizziology reported, with very low volume of only 982 feeds during the 24 hours surrounding its premiere and only 57% of the conversation was positive.

Fizziology billed the CW's The Originals as the having the most "outsized" social media performance compared to its rating "with 83,040 feeds that were 71% positive and a relatively low 4% negative," the company reported.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine generated an impressive amount of buzz compared to its ratings with 28,562 feeds. "Looking at a ratio of social buzz to rating, it ranked 3rd and tied for most positive sentiment with 93% positives and 2% negatives," the researchers wrote.

The Blacklist also "tied for first place for sentiment at 93% positive, 1% negative and 1% mixed," the researchers added, with fans being particularly pleased with James Spader.

"Viewers were hooked from one episode, saying the show was thrilling and starting to form conspiracy theories over how the season will play out," their analysis found.

Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. meanwhile was the clear winner in terms of volume with 151,864 relevant mentions of which 84% were positive and only 1% negative.