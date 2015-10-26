Brooklyn Nets Sign New Deal With YES

The Brooklyn Nets reached a new agreement that will keep its games on the YES Network.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“YES’ extensive, Emmy Award-winning multi-media coverage of the Nets has played a key role as the franchise has built its Brooklyn brand, and we are pleased to extend our relationship with this long-term deal,” said Tracy Dolgin, president & CEO of the YES Network.

The NBA team has been on YES since the regional sports network was launched by the New York Yankees in 2002. The network is owned by 21st Century Fox.

“We are happy that our agreement with the YES Network extends our relationship with the nation's number one regional sports network," said Brett Yormark, CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. “The increased commitment from YES positions us as a premium NBA team.”