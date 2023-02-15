Brooke Shields, Chrissy Metz, Sheryl Lee Ralph Guests on Season Two of Robin Roberts Show ‘Turning the Tables’

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts starts season two on Disney Plus Wednesday, March 15. Roberts hosts and executive produces. There are four episodes.

Guests include Brooke Shields, Chloe Kim, Chrissy Metz, Dionne Warwick, Hayley Kiyoko, Kelly Osbourne, Kyla Pratt, Loni Love, Marsai Martin, Rita Wilson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Yaya DaCosta.

In season two, “Roberts gets personal with a new group of Hollywood’s iconic women, where they reveal new insights into their incredible journeys on their path to purpose,” said Disney Plus. “Each episode features profoundly moving and inspirational conversations centering around real-life topics, including grace, fulfilment, certainty and community. The women detail the struggles they have faced on their journeys through fame in a safe and comforting environment: your best friend’s couch!”

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts is produced by Rock’n Robin Productions and The SpringHillCompany. LeBron James is an executive producer.

“Shows and stories like these are so important to tell because it lends a magnifying glass on diverse storytellers and connects us with people all over the world who have these same struggles,” said Roberts.

The series was originally developed by Roberts and Philip Byron, SpringHill’s senior VP of unscripted and documentaries. Roberts and Reni Calister are executive producers for Rock’n Robin Productions. LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron are executive producers for SpringHill. Kadine Anckle is the showrunner and executive producer. ■