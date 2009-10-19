Brooke Burke Joining CTD's ‘The Doctors'
Brooke Burke, television personality and mother of four
children, has been named "Mommy Correspondent" on CBS Television Distribution's
The Doctors. Burke will pay house calls to mothers and act as a liaison
between mothers and The Doctors' panel of doctors. Burke's first
appearance on the show is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Burke is CEO of ModernMom.com. She and her own
mother also have founded a line of products for mothers, and launched
babooshbaby.com, designed to help new mothers get back into shape after giving
birth.
The Doctors is produced by Stage 29 Productions and
distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington and
Dr. Phil McGraw are executive producers. Andrew Scher is co-executive producer.
