Brooke Burke Joining CTD's ‘The Doctors'

Brooke Burke, television personality and mother of four

children, has been named "Mommy Correspondent" on CBS Television Distribution's

The Doctors. Burke will pay house calls to mothers and act as a liaison

between mothers and The Doctors' panel of doctors. Burke's first

appearance on the show is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Burke is CEO of ModernMom.com. She and her own

mother also have founded a line of products for mothers, and launched

babooshbaby.com, designed to help new mothers get back into shape after giving

birth.

The Doctors is produced by Stage 29 Productions and

distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington and

Dr. Phil McGraw are executive producers. Andrew Scher is co-executive producer.