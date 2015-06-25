Brooke Burke Inks Talker Deal With Feeln

Brooke Burke has teamed with Hallmark subsidiary Feeln to executive produce and host lifestyle show Breaking Bread with Brooke Burke.

The food-oriented talker was ordered for six episodes, which will bow on the SVOD service in fall 2015.

“I believe food triggers specific memories and meaningful meals last a lifetime,” said Burke in a statement. “There is no better way to create family traditions than breaking bread with loved ones and friends.”

In addition to Burke, series executive producers include Rob Fried, Cristina Malavenda, Laurence Braun and David Harte.

Confirmed celebrity guests on Breaking Bread include Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe, Ali Landry and Alejandro Gómez Monteverde as well as Florence Henderson, Jane Seymour and Carnie Wilson.

Watch a preview of the show below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4A76UsL-Lzo[/embed]