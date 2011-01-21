Bromstad Out At NBC

Angela Bromstad is leaving her post as head of primetime entertainment at NBC and Universal Media studios.

She broke the news to staff Thursday afternoon. "Today I wanted to let you know that I'm leaving NBC Universal," Bromstad said in an email. "I cannot possibly sum up my thoughts and emotions in an email but suffice it to say I have tremendous respect for the company and for the people with whom I have had the privilege to work with and know during my time here. I take great memories and friendships with me and I wish you all the best going forward."

The move comes two days after the FCC and Justice officially approved NBCU's merger with Comcast.

Former Showtime exec Robert Greenblatt has already been named to take over as chairman of NBC Entertainment when the deal is complete. When Comcast initially announced its executive restructuring in November, Bromstad was left in place at NBC Entertainment, reporting to Greenblatt.

Bromstad first joined NBC in 1994.