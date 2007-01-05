Broken Trail Talent Signs Development Deal with AMC

AMC has signed two new development deals with the talent behind its record-breaking original movie, Broken Trail - actor Thomas Haden Church and director Walter Hill. The pair have agreed to work on western-themed projects for the Cablevision-owned network.



Two-part movie Broken Trail drew AMC's biggest audience ever this summer with an average of 9.7 million total viewers. It was also recently nominated for three Golden Globes - Best Miniseries/Motion Picture for TV; Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries/Motion Picture for TV (Robert Duvall); and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture for TV (Thomas Haden Church).



