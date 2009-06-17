Brokaw, Hockenberry Tapped For White House Fellowship Commission

Two veteran TV and radio journalists have been picked by the President as members of his Commission on White House Fellowships, which will meet this week in Washington to select the 2009-2010 class of fellows.

Tom Brokaw, now a special correspondent for NBC News, and John Hockenberry of Public Radio International and formerly with NBC and ABC, join a distinguished panel that includes General Wesley Clark, Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe, and former Senator Tom Daschle to pick young people to work "at the highest levels of government" and to participate in an education program and complete public service activities.

The commission can choose between 12 and 19 fellows from a pool of 30 candidates winnowed from over a thousand who initially applied.