Brody, Bracco Join Dice Clay on Showtime Series

Veteran actors Adrien Brody, Lorraine Bracco and Kevin Corrigan have joined the Showtime comedy Dice, which stars the comic Andrew Dice Clay. Film star Brody will guest star in one episode playing himself, while Bracco will guest star in two episodes as Toni, a Vegas casino boss who owns Clay’s gambling debts. In a regular role, Corrigan will star as “Milkshake,” Dice’s best friend and wingman.

The half-hour, single-camera comedy began production this month for premiere in 2016. Fox21 Television Studios is producing.

Created by Scot Armstrong (Old School, The Hangover Part II), Dice chronicles the "semi-true" stories of Clay, according to Showtime. Once on top, the comedian must work to resurrect his career, pay his debts and keep his family together. Besides Armstrong and Clay, Sean Furst, Bryan Furst and Bruce Rubenstein are the executive producers.