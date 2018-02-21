‘Brockmire’ Back on IFC April 25

Brockmire, the IFC comedy with Hank Azaria playing boozy baseball broadcaster Jim Brockmire, has its second season debut April 25 on IFC. The new season sees Jim in New Orleans, “seeking to reclaim his career while falling headfirst into all the sinful temptations the Big Easy has to offer,” according to IFC.

Season two will have eight episodes.

Brockmire is a Funny Or Die series. It follows Jim, a celebrated major league baseball announcer who suffered a public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife’s infidelity. He eventually found happiness calling games for the minor league Morristown Frackers alongside his girlfriend Jules, who is played by Amanda Peet.

Season two sees Brockmire leaving Jules behind and hosting the show Brock Bottom, and boozing harder than ever.

The new season is directed by Mo Marable and executive produced by Azaria, Joel Church-Cooper, Marable, Tim Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.

Also in the cast are Peet and Tyrel Jackson Williams as Brockmire’s friend and roommate Charles.