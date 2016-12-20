Broadcasting & Cable Has New Look for Broadcastingcable.com

Broadcastingcable.com, the online home of Broadcasting & Cable, has a new look.

The revamp marks the first major site overhaul since the site’s 2013 redesign.

Among the enhancements are improved visuals and easier access to content.

The biggest changes you will see are on the home page, news category pages and article pages.

Our home page, for example, features a more dynamic rotator with larger images and easier navigation from featured story to featured story. The home page also displays more stories.

But don’t worry, we’ve kept the key features from the 2013 revamp, including improved search, streamlined navigation, dedicated author pages and easily accessible social media sharing tools.

Please let us know what you think about the new broadcastingcable.com in the comments section below.