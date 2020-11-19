Broadcasters Foundation of America Launches Year-End Giving Campaign

The Broadcasters Foundation of America launches its annual year-end giving campaign today, appealing to those in the broadcast industry for tax-deductible personal donations to the Guardian Fund and corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative.

The annual Giving Campaign comes as more broadcasters than ever before are reaching out for monthly or emergency relief. This year, the Broadcasters Foundation will award more than $1.7 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants. Monthly grants have increased over 79% since 2016, and more than 500 emergency grants have been awarded since 2017. Over the past 20 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed over $13 million to broadcasters in need.

“Our only goal at the Broadcasters Foundation is to provide aid to those in our industry who need it most,” said Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “Our grant recipients are hard-working broadcasters from across the country, who have been hit by challenging, often life-altering circumstances. Together, we can help them get through the toughest times.”

“We have seen requests for assistance escalate at a significant rate over the past several years,” said Jim Thompson, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “I ask every broadcaster to consider a tax-deductible contribution to help us continue our mission of providing aid to colleagues who are desperate and dire need.”

Since its inception, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars to thousands of needy broadcasters and their families. Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. To learn more or to donate, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org or visit broadcastersfoundation.org.