Broadcast Shows Strength in $9.1B Upfront Market

The upfront ad

market again proved that broadcast is far from dead.

The Big Four

broadcasters rang up about $8.7 billion worth of commitments to primetime

advertising during the 2011-12 season, up 9%. Add in the CW, and the total

rises to $9.1 billion.

Advertisers

paid between 9% and 15% more for commercials on a cost-per-thousand viewers

(CPM) basis than they did the year before, helping to make up for the

lower ratings the broadcasters delivered.

"There was a

recommitment to broadcast, a recommitment to television," said one network

sales executive.

"TV is a

vibrant medium," agreed one buyer. "It's a pretty rough economy out there for

everybody but the media owners."

The strength

of the broadcast market pumped up cable. Turner Broadcasting, which usually

enters the market with aggressive price goals, was the first cable group to

complete deals with the majority of agencies. The prices buyers agreed to pay

were on the high end of what the broadcaster accepted.

Even at the

prices Turner was seeking, "cable remains at a competitive price point versus

broadcast and in an inflationary environment you're naturally going to try to

shift dollars toward the lower price points," one buyer said.

Most sales

executive said the market came in about as they had expected-two months ago.

But there was a period of irrational exuberance just before the broadcasters

made their presentation in May when is seemed like a robust market was turning

into one of nearly unprecedented strength. But when buyers got their actual

budgets, and they were up but not way up, it took a market to adjust to the new

normal.

"There was

money shifted from scatter, and some categories we thought we strong were

strong. Overall we're pleased," said one sales executive.

CBS registered

price increases on a cost-per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis in the 13% to 15%

range, according to a source familiar with negotiations. The volume of advertising commitments sold was about $2.65 billion, up from $2.5 billion a

year ago.

CBS had come out aggressively, asking buyers to fork over increases of 18%. CBS

CEO Les Moonves publicly said that the network would get prices in the

mid-teens, or sell its commercials in the scatter market. With Fox

opening the market and agreeing to increases in the 10% to 11% range, it took

time for CBS to get its price. But at the end of the upfront, CBS emerged with

the biggest price increases and the most sales of any broadcaster.

ABC's

price increases average close to 11% and primetime sales were about $2.4

billion, according to market sources.

The network

said in a statement it was able to achieve "significant increases in

pricing." It added that "this positive response helped drive great

volume across the board, and across all dayparts, and reinforced the confidence

that national advertisers have in the power of ABC."

Fox was the first to announce that it was done with its upfront sales last

week, drawing $1.9 billion in volume at price increases that averaged about

11%. . And the CW wrapped up its upfront earlier this week, garnering about

$410 million.

Among the

cable networks, agency executives said Turner had done the most business,

getting increases in the 12% to 13% range.

Turner was

getting especially strong pricing for its original programming and for recently

acquired off-network hits The

Big Bang Theory and The Mentalist. TruTV, which

raised its profile during Turner's coverage NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

was getting pricing similar to TNT and TBS, sources indicated.

NBC Cable also

came out aggressive, asking for increases of 17% to 20% for its biggest

networks, including USA Network, which has been considered underpriced

considering it ranks as the top rated cable network. Sources said NBC Cable

began doing deals that called for price increases in the low to mid-teens for

its big networks. It was also getting double digit price increases for its

smaller networks.

Also said to

be doing business were Fox's cable networks at 10% to 11% and MTV Networks,

which was getting about 8% for struggling channels like VH1 and Spike and 11%

for Comedy Central.

Cable network

sales executive said they thought the upfront would be up about 12% in volume,

with price increase ranging from 8% to 12%.