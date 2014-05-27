For Broadcast Series, Patience Is a Virtue

Of the 44 scripted series ordered by the Big Four broadcasters last season, only 10—five dramas, five comedies—will return next season. With the 2013-14 season just ended last week, a look at the returning freshmen illustrates that when trying to discern which of the next season’s 39 new scripted series will survive, live and delayed viewing must be considered.

All Nielsen ratings are for adults 18-49, from Sept. 23–May 4, the latest point in the season for which delayed viewing data is available. Ratings included are live-plus-same-day (L+SD), live-plus-three (L+3) and live-plus-seven (L+7). Percentage increases are from live-plus-sameday to live-plus-three and live-plus-seven.