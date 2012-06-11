Broadcast Nets to Add Content Ratings Online

As B&C first reported

Sunday night, major broadcast networks confirmed Monday that they will begin

putting TV content ratings on online delivery of their TV shows beginning December

2012.

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telefutura, Telemundo and Univision said

they plan to give parents "even greater decision-making power" over

their kids viewing over the Internet, where kids are increasingly accessing

video, broadcast and otherwise.

The move won't be much of a stretch for NBCU, which already

provides ratings info online, including Hulu, per a public interest pledge to

the FCC to help it secure the approval of the Comcast/NBCU joint venture.

The networks will be making the rating info available for

all full-length shows that stream on the websites they control. The nets have

committed to putting the ratings at the beginning of the shows and in online

programming descriptions. Network websites will also link to ratings system

info.

The announcement comes even as the Supreme Court is expected

to rule on whether or not the FCC can continue to weigh in on what it thinks is

or is not appropriate content. It also comes as broadcasters move more of their

content online and the FCC wrestles with how to treat online video distributors

when it comes to various regulations -- access and carriage rules, for example.

"I applaud the networks' commitment to empower parents. With

our rapidly changing media marketplace, it is vital parents have tools to help

them make informed choices," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski in a

statement. While the FCC has defended its indecency enforcement policies in

courts, the chairman has also argued that parents, together with technology,

are the best governors of kids media consumption.

"For years, the content ratings have proven to be one of the

most popular tools parents use to help make decisions about what their children

watch on television," said TV Watch Executive Director Jim Dyke in a

statement. "The most recent data shows that 68 percent of parents use the

TV ratings system and 95 percent of the parents who use them often find the

ratings helpful.... By taking this step today, these networks are giving

parents an expanded set of tools to help determine what their children watch

based on their own taste, style and age."

TV Watch was launched by the networks to promote the TV

ratings/V-chip parental controls to combat congressional pressure for indecency

legislation and tougher FCC enforcements.

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel called it a good "first

step."

"We are fast moving to a world where our children's video

viewing is not limited to the television screen -- but is on any screen, at any

time," said Rosenworcel. "The way we watch is clearly changing. But

what is not changing is the need to provide parents with simple and honest

means to monitor and [manage] their children's viewing. Today's announcement is

a first step in the right direction. I

applaud ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, TeleFutura, Telemundo, and Univision for making

this commitment."

"NAB supports the broadcast networks' initiative," said Dennis Wharton, spokesman for the National Association of Broadcasters."This represents a voluntary, good faith effort from distributors of the most popular programming to empower and educate parents in monitoring the viewing habits of children."

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who was instrumental in pushing broadcasters to adopt the TV ratings system, also applauded the networks' move of those ratings online.

"In the wireless world, consumers no longer need to be tethered to their television to enjoy the latest programming. Mobility has dramatically expanded the range of venues for watching TV," Markey said in a statement, but it has not changed the values that led to creation of the ratings system: parents still want tools to keep adult material away from their children. The extension of the use of parental guidelines to web-based content reflects this reality, and I commend the networks for offering parents the tools to exercise viewing choices."

Below is the pledge all the networks signed, according to a

copy from Fox.

"As the administrator of the film rating system, the MPAA commends the major television networks for extending the TV Parental Guidelines to broadcast content viewed on the Internet," said Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Chris Dodd. "The TV ratings system enjoys wide-spread support and has become a valuable resource to millions of families. Today's announcement means that parents will have even more tools available to them to make informed viewing decisions on behalf of their kids."

Empowering Parents in the Digital Age

The undersigned broadcast networks recognize the value of

providing parents with tools toevaluate the television programming that

their children watch. One valuable tool for parentsis the TV ratings

system that the industry has voluntarily put in place.

Because the broadcast networks believe parents may find

it useful to have these ratings fortelevised programming available when

children access programs on the Internet, the undersignedcommit to make

ratings information available for full-length programs that air on theirbroadcast

networks with parental ratings and are subsequently made available on websites

that the broadcast networks control. The precise means of making the information

availablewill be determined by each company, but the TV ratings will

appear at the beginning offull-length video programs and also in the online

programming descriptions.

This commitment will be effective for full-length rated

programming posted online after December 1, 2012,on websites controlled

by the undersigned broadcast network companies.

Broadcast network websites will also include or link to

information about the ratings system.The undersigned will announce

fulfillment of their commitment in December 2012.