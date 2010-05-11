Broadcast Beware The Cable Revolution

As the television business

simmering

revolution is starting to boil over. Deal by deal, perhaps even

handshake

by handshake, the standards for where television's biggest-drawing

programming appears--and how it's paid for--are being dramatically

rewritten.

Driving the change: top cable

programmers' unprecedented programming grab, as they snap up properties

once the sole domain of broadcast; and broadcasters' well-publicized

pursuit of first-of-its-kind cash compensation to carry their signals.

At the current clip, within

five years broadcast networks and top-tier cable networks will be nearly

indistinguishable in terms of the type of programming they offer, and

the sub fees and CPMs they command. So for broadcasters, the clock is

ticking.

This transformation, while

it appears a natural one, spells some trouble for broadcasters, who

would be wise to play very close attention to the deals cable is making.

Losing the bragging rights alone is problematic for broadcast troops'

morale and the prestige that commands premium ad pricing. But more

importantly,

it will mortally wound broadcasters' key argument in retrans

negotiations:

that they deserve top-dollar cash for subs because they are the

exclusive

purveyors of the biggest-draw TV.

The current broadcast

negotiating

stance may hold up for the short-term retrans deals being made this

year. By the time this round expires in three to four years, however,

the big nets will need a new retrans pitch--or they will need to plow

that retrans cash right into a new crop of must-have programming that

backs up their current claims. "We've reached an inflection point

where all the multiple-system operators realize they're going to have

to pay to get the signal, and they should pay," Derek Baine, senior

analyst at SNL Kagan Research, tells B&C. "The highestrated

programming in primetime is on broadcast. But the broadcast networks

have to make a decision about what they're going to do."

Will broadcasters fight to

hang onto exclusivity of the big TV properties, death match-style? Will

they come up with the next generation of programming that's cheaper

to produce but still draws consistently big ratings? For broadcasters'

sake, the answers should be yes and yes. Remember: Offense is the best,

well, offense.



Meanwhile, cable's direction

is most certain--it's going after the proven big draws of broadcast.

Turner dropped hundreds of millions of dollars in a matter of weeks

earlier this year to get in the NCAA basketball game and become the

new latenight home for Conan O'Brien. And then there's Oprah Winfrey's

huge move from two decadesplus in broadcast syndication to a joint

venture

cable network, OWN, with Discovery. There will be more to come from

Discovery, too; COO Peter Liguori says to expect more event programming

like the company's HD extravaganza Life

(see Programming Strategy: Liguori's Launch Sequence Commencing).

Baine also expects some "surprising"

announcements to come from Comcast, which is eager to make big moves

on behalf of sports network Versus (the net has swung and missed at

past major sports properties), not to mention what Comcast is likely

to do once it controls NBC Universal. And Viacom has the need and means

to rebrand a number of its networks. "These big media companies have

the money to do it, the credit market is opening up and cable is ready

for growth, so you're going to see a new phase of investment," Baine

says.

On an absolute basis, cable

networks are growing their revenue almost 10% a year, Baine tells

B&C, not just due to their solid affiliate revenue but also

the fact that the ad market for cable has proved "one of the most

resilient industries in the recession." Most of cable's gains in

revenue are getting reinvested in programming, he says: "We've got

cable programming budgets going up 8% in 2010 and 9% in 2011." In

the meantime, Baine projects broadcast programming budgets to be flat.

And that's not going to cut it. This is not to say broadcast should

aimlessly throw more money into its age-old mode of development. We

all know that process is due for some major innovation (see "Is NetworkTV's Model Lost?" B&C, April 26).

But it is time for broadcast

to step up. If broadcast nets are going to buy some breathing room by

adding retrans cash to their coffers or teaming up with cable to hang

onto incumbent rights (read: CBS and NCAA basketball) or an Olympic

bid (read: Comcast and NBCU), they should spend that budgetary air

wisely.

If not, it will be their last gasp of the business as we know it.

