'Broad City' Renewed For Second Season

Comedy Central has renewed Broad City for a second season, executive producer Amy Poehler announced on Seth Meyers' Late Night on Monday.

Broad City, which bowed on the network Jan. 22, stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. UCB alums Jacobson and Glazer had originally developed the concept as a webseries.

Poehler was among the first guests on Late Night With Seth Meyers, which Meyers took over from previous host Jimmy Fallon.