Britt Diagnosed With Cancer

Time Warner Cable said Tuesday that Chairman and CEO Glenn Britt has been diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

In a memo to employees, Britt said that he was told by doctors about two weeks ago of the diagnosis. Britt added that he is a cancer survivor -- he was diagnosed with melanoma about five years ago and received a clean bill of health.

"Unfortunately, as is the case with many cancer patients, the cancer has recurred," Britt said in the memo.

"I feel good and am optimistic about my prognosis," Britt continued. "I have no intention of letting this cancer slow me down, and will continue to work until my retirement at the end of the year."



