Britney Spears Confirmed for Second How I Met Your Mother Appearance

Britney Spears is returning as a guest star on CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother, the network confirmed Monday.

The new episode, beginning production Monday, will premiere on CBS May 12 during the sweeps period.

Spears last appearance on HIMYM March 24 gave the comedy its best ratings of the season and best ratings ever in the 18-34 and 25-54 demos.

"We're all so thrilled to have Britney joining us once again. And just to head it off at the pass this time around: Yes, Mom, Britney's very nice and no, I can't get her autograph for you," said Craig Thomas, the series’ executive producer and co-creator, in a statement.