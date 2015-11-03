Brit Drama ‘Collision’ on Course for U.S.

The U.K. drama Collision is coming to the U.S., as Eleventh Hour Films and TriStar Television are teaming up to produce the series for NBC. Anthony Horowitz, creator of the series, will be showrunner on the U.S. version, with Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz in on the production too.

Eleventh Hour principal Jill Green will be a producer on the U.S. series. Suzanne Patmore Gibbs is an executive on behalf of TriStar TV, with Quinn Taylor, NBC’s executive VP, on the series. The deal was brokered by Nicole Finnan, executive producer at Eleventh Hour Films, working with WME.

Collision tells the story of a group of strangers whose lives are changed following a major car accident.

“Collision was one of the first genuine ‘event dramas’ when it aired on ITV in 2009–uniquely stripped across five continuous nights, it was watched and talked about by millions of viewers,” said Green. “We are delighted to now be working on a ‘local’ version for NBC as it was always Anthony’s and my dream that the drama should exist on a larger scale and as a longer length series. This is a country where it is routine to use your car to get everywhere–and never give it a second thought. The drama has universal, relatable characters and fuses together multiple genres.”

Horowitz is writing the first two episodes of a proposed 10-episode order for NBC. If greenlit, the show will go straight to series, according to Eleventh Hour.