Bristol Palin to Appear on ‘Secret Life of the American Teenager'

Bristol Palin, the oldest daughter of former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin, will appear in an episode of the ABC Family drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager, the network announced Feb. 23.

Bristol Palin will be playing herself in the series, which focuses on teenage issues, including unexpected pregnancy.

Bristol Palin became pregnant prior to the 2008 campaign, when her mother was the Republican vice presidential nominee.

The network did not give an air date for the episode. But it will be among the new season installments set to bow this summer on ABC Family.

"Bristol Palin is the most famous teenage mother in America," said executive producer Brenda Hampton in a statement. "We're thrilled to have her join us, and I think she will bring additional attention to the issues facing teen parents that we've been exploring for a couple of seasons now."

"I am thrilled to be on this show and to be a part of a program that educates teens and young adults about the consequences of teen pregnancy," added Bristol Palin.

Palin will play one of Amy's (Shailene Woodley) friends at a music program for teen mothers.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager is ABC Family's top-rated original series.