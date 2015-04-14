Brinda Adhikari Joins ‘CBS Evening News’

Brinda Adhikari will join CBS Evening News as a senior producer effective April 20.

Adhikari worked at ABC News for 12 years and most recently served as coordinating producer for World News Tonight. While there she managed daily editorial content and the “Person of the Week” feature.

“Brinda is an innovative storyteller, with multi-platform production and management experience, making her an enormous asset as we continue to evolve the broadcast,” said Steve Capus, CBS Evening News executive producer, in a memo.

Prior to working with ABC, Adhikari was a communications officer with UNICEF in Johannesburg, South Africa.