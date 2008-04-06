Brightcove Inks Distribution Deals with Meebo, Bebo, Veoh, Slide, RockYou

Internet-TV-platform company Brightcove inked distribution deals with a number of Web sites, including social-networking site Bebo, social-media site Slide, widget creator RockYou, Internet-video site Veoh and instant-messaging service Meebo.

The move is part of Brightcove’s strategy to reach a wider audience than the niche sites its platform first appeared on. While Brightcove currently has distribution agreements with AOL Video, Yahoo and Blinkx, among others, the new distribution partners reach an audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers, the company said.

“We would like to get our content in these big aggregated Web sites,” Brightcove vice president of marketing and strategy Adam Berry said. “We are looking to continuously expand the number of distribution outlets we support.”

Among the new partners, two of the most significant are Slide and Veoh. Slide syndicates its content across a number of other social-networking sites, including Facebook and MySpace, and Veoh is one of the most popular video sites online, although YouTube still dominates that field.

“By introducing Veoh’s millions of viewers to compelling content from Brightcove’s publishers, both companies are creating an even richer experience for Internet-television users and even more opportunities for brands to connect with their target audiences,” said Steve Mitgang, CEO of Veoh Networks in a statement announcing the deal.

Bebo, recently acquired by AOL, has a user base of more than 40 million members worldwide, making it one of the largest sites of its kind.

Brightcove soft-launched its video player on Bebo in the United Kingdom, where it will be used to present episodes of Gossip Girl and Shipwrecked, along with other content.

Brightcove has deals with content companies including Discovery Networks, CBS, HBO, MTV Networks and Fox; newspaper companies such as The New York Times and Dow Jones; and magazines such as Entertainment Weekly and Time.