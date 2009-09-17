Bright House Sports Network Scores SEC Games

Bright House Sports Network is marking its one-year anniversary by announcing a deal with ESPN Regional Television to air major local college sports. Turning 1 Sept. 17, the cable network worked out an agreement with ESPN to carry a slate of Southeastern Conference (SEC) football, basketball and baseball games, along with other sports. The deal runs through the 2013-2014 season.

The SEC includes the University of Georgia, Auburn and the University of Florida, among others. The first SEC action on Bright House Sports Network (BHSN), available to Bright House subscribers in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, will be Ole Miss hosting Southeastern Louisiana in football at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

"We are the leader in local sports in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas," said V.P. of Corporate News and Local Programming Elliott Wiser, "and now, with the addition of market-exclusive SEC games, we're bringing exceptional added value to all of our viewers."

BHSN also extended its Big East sports deal through the 2012-2013 season, which includes University of South Florida football and men's basketball.

As part of the ESPN Regional pact, BHSN will sponsor the Old Spice Classic basketball tournament set for November 26-29 at Disney World, and two bowl games: the St. Petersburg Bowl December 19thand the Papajohns.com Bowl in Birmingham Jan. 2.