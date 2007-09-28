Bright House Networks Adding HD Channels

Bright House Networks will add seven new HD channels to its lineup by the end of the year in its Tampa and central Florida divisions.

The additions of Discovery HD, TLC HD, Animal Planet HD, Discovery Science Channel HD, HGTV HD, History Channel HD and Food Network HD will bring the total number of HD channels carried by the cable operator to 30.

The channels will be available free-of-charge to all digital-cable subscribers.

Bright House is the country’s sixth-largest MSO, with 2.4 million customers.