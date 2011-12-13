Bright House Forms Interconnect for Local Ads in Tampa

Bright House Media Strategies, the advertising division of Bright House Networks, formed an interconnect in the Tampa market that will sell ads reaching subscribers of Verizon FiOS TV, Comcat, and Viamedia/Knology a well as those of Bright House.

Together, wired households account for 80% of Nielsen households in Tampa, the No. 14 media market in the U.S.

"This interconnect provides advertisers trying to reach the Tampa television market with a streamlined approach to purchasing cable advertising," said Todd A. Stewart, corporate VP, advertising sales, Bright House Networks, in a statement. "Bright House Media Strategies is continually looking for ways to make things easier and more effective for its advertisers, and [the Tampa Bay Interconnect] adds tremendous value to our national and regional spot advertising offerings across the market."

NCC Media, the cable industry's national sales representative firm, will continue to serve national advertisers looking to place campaigns in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota TV market utilizing the Tampa Bay Interconnect. .

Bright House Networks, Comcast, and Viamedia -- representing Verizon FiOS TV and Knology -- will continue to sell local zone advertising in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market individually within their respective local sales offices.