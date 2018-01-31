‘Bridezillas’ Back on We TV March 2

Reality series Bridezillas is back for season 11 on We TV Friday, March 2. There are ten episodes in the new season.



Bridezillas originally ran on We TV from 2004 to 2013, where it wrapped after season ten.



The show follows women consumed by the planning of their dream weddings. According to We TV, “The series continues to celebrate the craziest, most over-the-top brides wreaking wedding day hell with epic meltdowns, family feuds and social media wars!”



Bridezillas is executive produced by Laura Halperin. Executive producers for We TV are Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell and Angela Molloy.



We TV is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhz6kz6DyQs[/embed]