Brian Williams to Take Leave of Absence From 'Nightly News'

Brian Williams will take a leave of absence from the NBC Nightly News, the anchor said in a memo to staff on Saturday.

"As managing editor of NBC Nightly News, I have decided to take myself off of my daily broadcast for the next several days," said Williams. Weekend anchor Lester Holt will fill in while Williams is out.

The move is the latest in what has been a growing controversy for the popular anchor since he admitted earlier this week that he inaccurately recalled a story from the Iraq war in 2003, in which he claimed he was on a helicopter shot at by ground fire.

Late Friday, NBC News president Deborah Turness confirmed an internal investigation into Williams' account of the story. Williams is also facing scrutiny about his account of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, reported the New Orleans Advocate.

Williams recently signed a new multiyear contract with NBC News.

Williams' full note is below:

In the midst of a career spent covering and consuming news, it has become painfully apparent to me that I am presently too much a part of the news, due to my actions.

As Managing Editor of NBC Nightly News, I have decided to take myself off of my daily broadcast for the next several days, and Lester Holt has kindly agreed to sit in for me to allow us to adequately deal with this issue. Upon my return, I will continue my career-long effort to be worthy of the trust of those who place their trust in us.