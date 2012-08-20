Brian Williams to Lead NBC's Primetime Convention Coverage

Brian Williams will anchor NBC News' primetime coverage of

the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the network announced

Monday.

Williams will lead an hour of coverage at 10 p.m. on Aug.

28-30 from the Republican convention in Tampa, Fla., and on Sept. 4 and 9-11

p.m. on Sep. 6 from the Democratic gathering in Charlotte, N.C. NBC will not

air convention coverage on Sept. 5 because the network will carry the NFL

season kickoff game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.



He will also anchor NBC

Nightly News from each convention site on Aug. 27-31 and Sept. 4-6. David

Gregory will moderate Meet the Press

from Tampa on Aug. 26. Today show

coanchors Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie will split convention duties, with Lauer

coanchoring a split edition of the morning show from Tampa starting Aug. 28,

and Guthrie coanchoring from Charlotte starting Sept. 5.

NBC news veteran Tom Brokaw will contribute to coverage of

both conventions, as will Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell.

Also reporting from Tampa will be correspondents Peter

Alexander, Ron Mott, Kelly O'Donnell, John Yang and Luke Russert, senior

political editor Mark Murray and campaign embeds Garrett Haake, Alex Moe, Jamie

Nongrod and Andrew Rafferty. In Charlotte will be correspondents Kristen Welker

and Ron Allen, Murray and campaign embeds Carrie Dann, Novograd and Rafferty.

On NBCUniversal's Spanish-language network Telemundo, Jose

Diaz-Balart will lead coverage, anchoring four special editions of Noticiero Telemundo Aug. 29-30 and Sept.

5-6 at 11:35 p.m. ET. He will also anchor live broadcasts of Noticiero at 6:30 p.m. from each

convention and contribute regular reports to the network's morning show Un nuevo dia and newsmagazine Al Rojo con Maria Celeste.