Brian Williams to Lead NBC's Primetime Convention Coverage
Brian Williams will anchor NBC News' primetime coverage of
the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the network announced
Monday.
Williams will lead an hour of coverage at 10 p.m. on Aug.
28-30 from the Republican convention in Tampa, Fla., and on Sept. 4 and 9-11
p.m. on Sep. 6 from the Democratic gathering in Charlotte, N.C. NBC will not
air convention coverage on Sept. 5 because the network will carry the NFL
season kickoff game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
He will also anchor NBC
Nightly News from each convention site on Aug. 27-31 and Sept. 4-6. David
Gregory will moderate Meet the Press
from Tampa on Aug. 26. Today show
coanchors Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie will split convention duties, with Lauer
coanchoring a split edition of the morning show from Tampa starting Aug. 28,
and Guthrie coanchoring from Charlotte starting Sept. 5.
NBC news veteran Tom Brokaw will contribute to coverage of
both conventions, as will Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell.
Also reporting from Tampa will be correspondents Peter
Alexander, Ron Mott, Kelly O'Donnell, John Yang and Luke Russert, senior
political editor Mark Murray and campaign embeds Garrett Haake, Alex Moe, Jamie
Nongrod and Andrew Rafferty. In Charlotte will be correspondents Kristen Welker
and Ron Allen, Murray and campaign embeds Carrie Dann, Novograd and Rafferty.
On NBCUniversal's Spanish-language network Telemundo, Jose
Diaz-Balart will lead coverage, anchoring four special editions of Noticiero Telemundo Aug. 29-30 and Sept.
5-6 at 11:35 p.m. ET. He will also anchor live broadcasts of Noticiero at 6:30 p.m. from each
convention and contribute regular reports to the network's morning show Un nuevo dia and newsmagazine Al Rojo con Maria Celeste.
